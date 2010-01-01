Signed in as:
I write the books I would want to read. Hopefully you will agree. It's been a long, educating journey, filled with disappointment and satisfaction.
You won't find my books in one particular field, there's fantasy, science fiction, Christian fiction, and even a children's fairy tale
Most days you'll find me sitting at the laptop or wandering the twenty acres of wooded hills that surround my log cabin. If I'm not working on a new project, I'm editing an old one or taking care of the property
When a powerful solar storm plunges much of the world into chaos, sinister forces rush to take control. Special Operation Sergeant Jack Braeden must either accept the new reality or or use his new faith fight to for family and friends in a world descending into darkness.
Part I of the award winning series Time of Jacob's Trouble
Follow the continuing journey of Jack Braeden as he escapes from the clutches of the World Zone Council and fights his way home to the woman he loves.
The exciting conclusion of the journey of Jack Braeden and The Sword of David resistance fighters as they face the Beast of Revelation.
When Sergeant Danny Fontaine parachuted into France of D-Day, he he knew he'd be fighting the Nazis of the Third Reich, but never dreamed he'd be fighting them as a member of a secret society of werewolves.
The Broken Cross is the first installment of the Hound Of God Series.
Daniel Fontaine, know a Knight Captain in the Hounds of God, must travel to war torn Vietnam is a desperate race to save a company of US soldiers from Lu Luc Quan and his Children of the Wyrm.
When the preserved body of an ancient king is discovered beneath the deserts of Iraq, governments plot to steal his DNA.
It is up to Daniel and the Hounds of God to see that Nirmod the Might Hunter never rises from his tomb.
coming soon
When the nightmares that nearly drove him insane manifest in the waking world, retired Special Operations Sergeant Jack Braedan must find a way to stop them once and for all.
His attempt transports him to another world, starkly different from his own. It is a world where magic works, demons roam, and an ancient evil has risen again.
Only and a powerful weapon can stop the world from descending int
Jack Braedan must find the Highsword Yhswyndyr if he has any hope of stopping the dark-King Graith. But the path is a long and dangerous one and it begins in the very heart of the dark-kings citadel where his friend Tarsus Aernin is held captive
Path of Kings is the second installment of the Stones of Heaven trilogy.
The dark-King has awakened at last in the east and is preparing for a war that will decide the fate of Aralon. Only Jack Braedan, last descendant of the High King can defeat him. But he must save Doridan before he can travel to Lordisle and claim the Highsword Yhswyndyr or there will be no hope of opposing the power of the Bloodstone.
Burden of Stones is the epic conclusion to the Stones of Heaven
Daen Athnael is no one of note really. Until he is selected by the High Lord Melaenai d'Rann to escort Adept of the Staffclave Kyrae Asenath on secret mission.
But Adept Kyrae's secret mission isn't as secret as the High Lord had hoped and evil forces of the Sa'tan will do everything in their power to see Daen and Kyrae fail and Aralon fall into darkness.
The Adept and the Iron First takes place alm
coming soon
The beginning of the War of the Stones
In 2037, humankind left the universe with help of a revolutionary faster than light engine call the Thomas Drive.
Soon after, the earth was devastated by the re routed comet Apophis as a warning by the Empire of the Raqial to stay in their own corner of the universe.
It did not have the desired effect.
